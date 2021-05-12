Collins Aerospace is bringing a multi-million dollar testing facility to Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX)-Collins Aerospace is about to have a new multi-million dollar resource right here in Rockford.

The company broke ground on an 18-million dollar ram air turbine wind tunnel test facility.

It will be built at Collin's Building on Harrison Avenue and Alpine Road.

Collin's ram air turbine is used to help a plane land safely when the aircraft loses power in flight.

The company says, the wind tunnel will shorten its testing process of the turbine and improve employee safety.

"Really, when you look at investing $18 million in a new wind tunnel for Ram Air Turbines, it says we're going to be here for decades. And not just here, but continue to grow," Stan Kottke, Vice Presidents at Collins Aerospace ElectriPower Systems.

Collins says, it plans on the wind tunnel becoming operational in the summer of 2022.