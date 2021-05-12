Charges filed after mummy of spiritual leader found in home

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors have charged seven people after the mummified body of the leader of a spiritual group called Love Has Won was found decorated with Christmas lights and glitter in a southern Colorado home. Arrest affidavits say 45-year-old Amy Carlson was found dead in a home in the tiny, rural town of Moffat on April 28, and her body appeared to have been set up as part of a shrine. Each of the defendants is facing charges related to tampering with or abusing a corpse as well as child abuse. The child abuse charges were filed presumably because two children were in the home with the body.