Bill to expand rail to Rockford, across Illinois working through Senate

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A bill sponsored by Rockford State Senator Steve Stadelman is making its way through the Illinois Senate to expand high speed rail across the state, including in Rockford.



House Bill 399 plans to create a commission for a network of new and existing passenger rail lines.



The commission would be required to report to the general assembly each year about potential plans to connect a high speed rail line from Chicago to St. Louis.



These plans would include connections in Rockford, Moline, Peoria and Decatur.



The state already has $275 billion earmarked to bring rail ro Rockford from Chicago.



That plan hired a project manager in September and is working to decide who will be the operator of that line.



