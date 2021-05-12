Skip to Content

Bill to expand rail to Rockford, across Illinois working through Senate

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
7:33 am Top Stories
Rockford Passenger Rail

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A bill sponsored by Rockford State Senator Steve Stadelman is making its way through the Illinois Senate to expand high speed rail across the state, including in Rockford.

House Bill 399 plans to create a commission for a network of new and existing passenger rail lines.

The commission would be required to report to the general assembly each year about potential plans to connect a high speed rail line from Chicago to St. Louis.

These plans would include connections in Rockford, Moline, Peoria and Decatur.

The state already has $275 billion earmarked to bring rail ro Rockford from Chicago.

That plan hired a project manager in September and is working to decide who will be the operator of that line.

Author Profile Photo

Evan Leake

Evan Leake anchors for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. Evan grew up in Darien, Illinois, a south-west suburb of Chicago. He came to WREX in 2017 and worked his way to the anchor desk in May of 2019. He coordinates both the Teacher of the Week and Inspiring 815 series for 13 News. You can connect with Evan at eleake@wrex.com or Evan Leake on Facebook.

More Stories

Skip to content