Biden team moves swiftly to tackle pipeline political peril

The Biden administration swung aggressively into action after a primary gasoline pipeline fell prey to a cyberattack. The administration recognized the situation posed a potential series of political and economic risks. The pipeline shutdown was an all-hands-on-deck situation for a presidency that has also had to deal with a pandemic, a recession, an influx of unaccompanied children at the southern border, a troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and high-stakes showdowns globally that carry the specter of war. Hours before the Colonial Pipeline was restarted, President Joe Biden was signaling there were reasons for optimism.