Bears open tough schedule on Sunday Night Football

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Chicago Bears have the 3rd toughest schedule in the NFL, based on opponent's records from last season. The Bears open on the road on Sunday Night Football on WREX against the Los Angeles Rams. It's the first of 17 games, as the NFL added a game to its slate this year.

The Bears play their home opener in week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bears are back in primetime for a week 9 date with the Steelers on Monday Night Football. They play in Detroit on Thanksgiving once again, then play back-to-back showcase games against NFC North opponents in December. They face the Packers on Sunday Night Football in week 14, and follow that up with Monday Night Football against the Vikings. Four of their final seven games come against division opponents.

Week 1: at Los Angeles Rams (SNF)

Week 2: vs. Cincinnati

Week 3: at Cleveland

Week 4: vs. Detroit

Week 5: at Las Vegas

Week 6: vs. Green Bay

Week 7: at Tampa Bay

Week 8: vs. San Francisco

Week 9: at Pittsburgh (MNF)

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: vs. Baltimore

Week 12: at Detroit (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: vs. Arizona

Week 14: at Green Bay (SNF)

Week 15: vs. Minnesota (MNF)

Week 16: at Seattle

Week 17: vs. New York Giants

Week 18: at Minnesota