A cappella group Straight No Chaser coming to Rockford this fall

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As life starts to return to normal, it means the return of in-person music!

The popular a cappella group "Straight No Chaser" is coming to Rockford in October as part of its "Back In The High Life" tour.

"To say we are excited is a huge understatement,” said group member Steve Morgan. “We cannot wait for the curtain to come up and for us to see actual fans and not cardboard cutouts. We are so grateful for our fans who invited us into their homes to perform virtually over the last year, but there is no

replacing the real thing. We cannot wait to feel the energy of being in the same room as our fans again."

Straight No Chaser ushered in the modern a cappella craze with their breakthrough version of "The 12 Days of Christmas" twelve years ago.

Since then, the group has clocked in two RIAA-certified Gold records with more than 1 billion streams and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide to their live shows.

The group will perform at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21st at 10 a.m. For more

information on ticket sale details, visit https://sncmusic.com/tour.