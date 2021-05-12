3 arrested in vandalism of Chauvin defense witness’ old home

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Three women have been arrested for allegedly vandalizing the one-time Northern California home of a former police officer who testified on behalf of the former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin by splashing pig blood on it and leaven a pig’s head near the front porch. Rowan Dalbey, Kristen Aumoithe and Amber Lucas, all of Santa Rosa, were arrested Tuesday on felony vandalism and conspiracy charges. Santa Rosa Police spokeswoman Lt. Jeneane Kucker said Wednesday they were cited and released. After targeting the home on April 17, the women also allegedly smeared pig blood on a large hand statue in Santa Rosa Plaza and left a picture of a pig reading “Oink Oink.”