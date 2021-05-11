When will we drop the masks?

(WSIL) — Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon recommend that vaccinated people can relax mask-wearing indoors.

According to a Poynter article, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, says it is time to start offering a sort of reward for people to get vaccinated, and relaxing indoor mask requirements would be one way to do that.

New Ipsos polling, taken after the CDC revised its guidelines for when vaccinated people can safely take off their masks, shows vaccinated people are still more likely to wear a mask than those who choose to be unvaccinated.

The share of vaccinated people who reported wearing masks at all times has dropped since mid-April. It’s now 63%, down from 74% in the April 16-19 Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index poll.

Axios

The least likely generation to wear masks at all times? That’s Generation X (41-56), at 51%. That’s compared to 59% of baby boomers, 57% of millennials, and 65% of Gen Z.

Poynter points out, Dr. Fauci says that even when the pandemic is past us, we may wear masks seasonally from now on. He said, “We’ve had practically a nonexistent flu season this year merely because people were doing the kinds of public health things that were directed predominantly against COVID-19.”

Coronavirus Resources