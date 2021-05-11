Ukraine charges Putin ally Medvedchuk with treason

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has charged indicted a top opposition figure who is a close ally of Russia’s president with treason and attempts to steal natural resources from Russia-annexed Crimea. Along with the Tuesday indictment of Viktor Medvedchuk, security service agents also searched his house in the capital Kyiv. Prosecutor-General Irina Venediktova said that charges under several articles were brought against Medvedchuk business partner Taras Kozak. The charges carry potential sentences of up to 15 years. Medvedchuk is accused of transferring oil and gas production licenses from one of the fields in Crimea to Russian authorities; Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. Medvedchuk is also charged with disclosing secret data on the deployment of Ukrainian military unites last year.