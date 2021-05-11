South Africa’s president suspends party secretary-general

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has intensified the country’s anti-corruption drive with the suspension of his African National Congress party’s secretary-general, who is facing corruption charges in court. The decision made this week to suspend Ace Magashule and implement a policy that forces leaders charged with corruption to resign is largely seen as a victory for Ramaphosa against his political rivals. Ramaphosa succeeded former President Jacob Zuma as president of the ANC and of South Africa in 2017 and 2018 respectively. He has lamented the scourge of corruption in the country, particularly in government departments and the country’s state-owned enterprises. Ramaphosa promised to rid the party of the culture of corruption.