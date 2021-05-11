Signs of optimism as NYC sees rise in tourism, bit by bit

NEW YORK (AP) — In recent weeks, tourism indicators for New York City like hotel occupancy and museum attendance that had fallen off a pandemic cliff have ticked up slightly. It’s a welcome sight for a city where the industry has been decimated by the impact of the coronavirus. But there’s a long road ahead. In 2019, nearly 67 million visited New York city; in 2020, it had plummeted to slightly more than 22 million, mostly in the period before the pandemic set in and restrictions came into play. City officials are estimating just over 31 million visitors this year.