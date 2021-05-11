Rockford Karate Center students qualify for karate national championship

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Karate Center is now home to a new group of champion athletes.



Over the weekend, the facility won multiple medals, including three gold, at the AAU Region Six Super Regional Championships in Chicago.



The dojo opened back in September, and after briefly shutting down, students had to learn socially distant from each other.



Now, more students have joined and the school is preparing for nationals.



"It's very rewarding," says chief instructor Taleb Bekkali. "A lot of people and a lot of students, they don't know what we went through to keep the doors open during the pandemic. And that's very comforting."



Six of the center's students are currently training for the AAU Karate National Championships which take place this summer in South Carolina.