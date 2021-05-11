Prosecutor: 3 soldiers charged with sending guns to Chicago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal prosecutor in Tennessee says three soldiers have been charged in connection with the transfer of dozens of firearms to associates in Chicago. The three are soldiers at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. They were identified as 21-year-old Demarcus Adams, 22-year-old Jarius Brunson and 22-year-old Brandon Miller. They’re charged with transferring a firearm out of state, conspiracy and other charges. Prosecutors say the investigation began after multiple people were shot and one of them died in Chicago on March 26. The prosecutor’s office says Adams, Brunson and Miller were purchasers of five firearms recovered at the scene. It was not known whether the three were represented by attorneys.