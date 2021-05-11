Proposal addressing “age-out” date for special education heading to Senate floor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Senate could soon approve a plan to allow students to stay in special education programs until the end of the school year even if they turn 22, the current age cut-off, before that point. This proposal already passed out of the House last month.

The sponsors of this proposal were asked to make this change after a family in their district explained how unfair it was that their son was pulled out of school and couldn’t finish the year with his classmates.

Katie Kettering’s son Charlie aged-out of school in November of 2019. During a hearing in March, Kettering explained how this disrupted Charlie’s daily routine and consistency critical for students in special education programs.

“Once they start something, let them finish it,” Kettering said. “That’s what they’re taught. Our kids have a hard enough time as it is. And the one thing that’s constant in their lives is school.”

Sen. Bill Cunningham says students should have the ability to finish their final year of school. He also feels they deserve a chance to say goodbye to their friends.

The Chicago Democrat said lawmakers should also consider what happens to students when they leave the school program. He explained this situation leaves most of the students at home, disconnected from any services.

“It creates a real gap in the way we provide services to people with disabilities in our state,” said Cunningham. “That has really a negative effect when these students don’t have that continuum of care all the way through.”

He also mentioned roughly 20,000 people are on a waiting list hoping to go into adult services.

The measure passed unanimously out of the Senate Education Committee. It now heads to the Senate floor for consideration.