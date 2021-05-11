Organization releases new forensic image in Timmothy Pitzen case

AURORA, Ill. (WREX) — Today, May 11, 2021, marks 10 years since Timmothy Pitzen vanished from Aurora, Illinois. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has created a new age progression image showing what Timmothy might look like today at 16 years old.

Pitzen was 6 years old in 2011 when he disappeared after authorities said his mother died by suicide in a Rockford hotel room.

“Our investigation remains active and we’re committed to finding answers for the Pitzen family,” said Chief Kristen Ziman of the Aurora Police Department. “We hope this new image created by NCMEC forensic artists will allow someone to recognize what Timmothy might look like today and help us find him.”

In 2019, a man came forward claiming to be Timmothy, but it was a hoax.

Brian Michael Rini pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and will serve a sentence of two years in prison, minus time served, in January of 2020.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Aurora Police Department’s Timmothy Pitzen Tip Line at (630) 256-5516.