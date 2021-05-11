Novavax seeking emergency use for its COVID-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Americans may soon have access to another COVID-19 vaccine.



Novavax announces its plan to apply for emergency use in the United States.



The biotechnology company's CEO says it expects to file in the third quarter of this year.



Novavax had previously announced plans to apply for authorization in the second quarter, but ran into delays getting important manufacuring data.



In the meantime, Novavax says it is stockpiling tens of millions of doses.



The company also announced it intends to file for authorization in the United Kingdom and Europe.



