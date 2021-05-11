New partnership aims to bring more diversity to Rockford City Market

ROCKFORD (WREX)—A new partnership is helping more diverse vendors come to City Market this summer.

The partnership is between Eight Fifteen Capital and Rock River Development Partnership.

Every week during the summer, Eight Fifteen Capital will host a booth that will be rented out by a different minority-owned vendor.

"There are a lot of businesses that started downtown at the market that now have storefronts in our city. So really it's a chance for these businesses to try their product out," said Eight Fifteen Capital Managing Partner Matt Simpson.

The partnership will help people like Jamar Luster, the owner of Ripe Life Co.

He owns a business that provides health juices and smoothies to urban settings.

"I just believe for people to be the best they can be, it needs to start from the insides," said Luster.

The partnership will also showcase how diverse the community is.

"We of course are always trying to create a diverse marketplace, diverse vendors, diverse customers," said Exec. Director of Rock River Development Partnership Cathy McDermott.

"It's important that when you grow something for the city, it looks like the city," said Simpson.

"Everybody across the country feeling welcomed and feeling belonged at Rockford City Market," said Eight Fifteen Capital Manging Partner Joshua Patterson

The vendors will include food, skin care and candle businesses.