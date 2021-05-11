Man gets 27-year sentence for extorting porn from teen girl

CHICAGO (AP) — A 27-year prison sentence has been handed a former New York University law student who pleaded guilty to extorting child pornography from a teenage girl. U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman on Tuesday acceded to federal prosecutors’ requests that David J. Cottrell receive a lengthy sentence. The 31-year-old Cottrell, who most recently lived in Niles, Illinois, pleaded guilty last year to sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography. Cottrell first made contact with his seventh-grade victim on a online chat website in 2014. Prosecutors say she sent nude pictures to Cottrell at his request and he later threatened to distribute her nude photographs online, forcing her to send him more sexually explicit images.