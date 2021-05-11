LeVar Burton launches book club with James Baldwin novel

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeVar Burton has found another way to share his love of reading. The actor has launched the LeVar Burton Book Club with the Fable app, described on its website as a means to discover, read and discuss books. Burton picked James Baldwin’s “Go Tell It on the Mountain” as his first Fable selection. Next up are Octavia Butler’s “Parable of the Sower” and “The Fire This Time,” a poetry and essay collection edited by Jesmyn Ward. Burton hosts the podcast “LeVar Burton Reads” and is busy on another front this summer. He’s stepping in as one of the guest hosts on TV’s “Jeopardy!” quiz show.