Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

DeKalb County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO

7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Low temperatures from 32 to 35 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east

central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…From 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ to 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

