Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO
7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Low temperatures from 32 to 35 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN…From 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ to 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&