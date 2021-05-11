Skip to Content

Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO
7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Low temperatures from 32 to 35 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…From 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ to 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

