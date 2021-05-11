Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in

frost formation.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and north

central, northwest and west central Illinois.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&