Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in
frost formation.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and north
central, northwest and west central Illinois.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&