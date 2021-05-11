Frost Advisory until TUE 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until TUE 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
DeKalb County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Low temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in areas of
frost.
* WHERE…Northern Illinois, generally along and north of I-88.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&