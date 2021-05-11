Lawyers: Black man didn’t drive into deputies who shot him

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Lawyers for relatives of a Black man fatally shot by North Carolina deputies say body camera videos show that he didn’t strike them with his car before they opened fire, contradicting a local prosecutor. Chance Lynch is a lawyer who viewed the footage in private with Andrew Brown Jr.’s family. He says Brown was sitting in his stationary car with his hands on the wheel when the first shot was fired. Family members were shown approximately 18 minutes of footage Tuesday under a judge’s order. The family’s lawyers say the videos contradict statements by the local district attorney, who said deputies didn’t start firing until after Brown’s vehicle struck them twice.