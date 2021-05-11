Chicago aims for first win of the season, visits DC United

Chicago Fire (0-3-1) vs. DC United (1-3-0)

Washington, D.C.; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +156, Chicago +158, Draw +252; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago aims for its first victory of the season when it visits DC United.

DC United went 5-12-6 overall a season ago while going 2-6-4 at home. DC United scored 25 goals last season and registered 12 assists.

The Fire compiled a 5-10-8 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 0-6-5 in road matches. Chicago scored 33 goals a season ago and registered 24 assists.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Paul Arriola (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Bill Hamid (injured).

Chicago: Miguel Navarro (injured), Ignacio Aliseda (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Fabian Herbers (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Nicholas Slonina (injured), Gabriel Slonina (injured), Stanislav Ivanov (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.