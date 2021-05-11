Asian shares skid after tech sell-off on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have dropped in Asia after selling of several Big Tech companies pulled U.S. benchmarks lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 sank 3.1% and Hong Kong lost 2% Tuesday. The Shanghai Composite index advanced after the government reported a moderate increase in consumer prices. On Monday, the S&P 500 lost 1% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave back 2.5%. Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google’s parent company fell. Despite reassurances from the Federal Reserve and a much weaker than expected U.S. jobs reading last week, investors have refocused on the potential for surging prices to pressure central banks into cutting back on massive stimulus and raising ultra-low interest rates.