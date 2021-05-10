Winnebago County rental assistance program opens for second round of applications

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The COVID-19 pandemic has pulled the rug out from people all across Winnebago County.

"There are generally people who would not have to know about our services or about the things we offer and types of assistance we offer who've now had to request assistance," says Rockford Health and Human Services Department Executive Director Anqunette Parham.

Whether it was a loss of job, childcare, or financial hardships - many have struggled to make their rent payments. An emergency federal grant is now coming to the rescue for both tenants and landlords.

"It is definitely far reaching in terms of the number people who need help," says Parham.

To qualify for the financial assistance you must make less than 80% of the median household income of the community. In Winnebago County a family of four would need to make $55,700 or less. For a single person they would need to make $39,000 or less.

"Round one we had a resounding number of applicants," says Parham. "Nearly 4,000 applications on both the side of landlords and tenants."

Meanwhile, Winnebago County saw 1,079 applications in its first round.

“The interest and applications from both tenants and landlords has been very high, and we are so happy Winnebago County in cooperation with the City of Rockford can help so many people who need financial support to start fresh and move forward after the devastating economic effects of the past year due to COVID-19.” Pam Maher, Winnebago County spokesperson

Last week, a second round of the grant program opened and organizers say the need is still high.

"I know at the end of the first day there were about 700 applications in the system as of Monday," says Parham.

Community leaders say the program isn't just bailing out tenants, but landlords who may have been left with no payments.

"It's critical we get it into the hands of these landlords who haven't been paid some of them for many months," says County Board Member and Rockford Apartment Association owner Paul Arena. "A lot of these landlords, if they don't get a lifeline soon, they'll go under. Letting that happen doesn't help tenants. If there's no housing available, they'll have no place to live."

If you'd like to apply for the rental assistance click here. The deadline is May 15th unless funds run out before then.