US ship fires warning shots in encounter with Iranian boats

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter fired two volleys of warning shots Monday as a group of 13 Iranian fast boats sped toward U.S. Navy vessels in the Persian Gulf’s Strait of Hormuz. The Pentagon says the warning shots were fired in response to “unsafe and unprofessional” maneuvers by the naval arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby says the Iranian vessels maneuvered at high speed toward six Navy ships that were escorting the guided missile submarine USS Georgia through the Strait. After the Coast Guard cutter Maui unleashed a second volley of warning shots, the Iranian boats backed off.