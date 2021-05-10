Spotty showers kick off work week as slow warm-up gets underway

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures have been on the cool side of late, but a return to more spring-like temperatures are ahead.

Few early week showers possible:

Monday morning brings a return to spotty showers early on, but there should be more dry time than wet. If one is absolutely insistent upon not getting their hair wet, consider grabbing an umbrella. Otherwise, rain gear doesn't look to be a complete necessity through Monday.

The shower chance is thanks to an area of low pressure in the upper-levels of the atmosphere, bringing just enough lift to get those clouds to rise. Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies stick around through the morning, with a few less clouds possible by the afternoon.

As the low passes us by, winds return to a northeasterly direction, keeping a bit of a chill around. Highs Monday only climb into the upper-50s, which is quite a bit below average. The rest of the work week does bring a return to closer to average temperatures, but the warm-up is slow.

High temperatures slowly climb through the week.

Slowly climbing through the week:

It seems that the Stateline hasn't been able to buy a warm afternoon of late. Temperatures have consistently been below average for much of May so far, but some indications point toward a warm-up in sight. That slow climb in temperatures gets underway following Monday's 10°+ departure from average.

Tuesday's forecast high of 61° is still about 10° shy of average, but that gap begins to slowly close by Wednesday. High temperatures for midweek climb into the middle 60s, with upper 60s likely by Thursday. As the work week comes to a close, highs inch closer to average.

Highs get closer to average by Friday.

Lower 70s look possible through the upcoming weekend, but rain chances return Saturday and Sunday. As it stands early in the week, weekend rain chances look hit-or-miss, so don't cancel any outdoor plans yet.

Frosty mornings:

Several frosty nights could be possible through midweek.

The rule of thumb for Northern Illinois is to wait until after Mother's Day to plant, but that might not hold up this year. A widespread frost is possible overnight Monday and Tuesday, with lows both nights dropping into the mid-30s. Some patchy frost is possible Wednesday night, especially outside of Rockford.