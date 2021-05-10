Rockford man accused of indecent solicitation of a child

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is accused of having inappropriate contact with a minor over the internet.

Travis Blomgren, 26, of Rockford, has been charged with taveling to meet a minor, indecent solicitation of a child over the internet, grooming and distribution of harmful material.

Police say they were notified of the inappropriate contact in April.

After investigating, authorities executed a warrant on May 7 at the 4400 block of E. State St.

Blomgren was taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.