Robertson lifts Stars to 5-4 overtime win against Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Robertson scored 4:30 into overtime, and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 in the final game of the season for each team. Miro Heiskanen had a goal and an assist for Dallas, which had dropped six of seven. Joe Pavelski, Jason Dickinson and Joel Kiviranta also scored, and Jake Oettinger made 19 saves. The Stars controlled play for most of the night, finishing with a 50-23 advantage in shots on goal. But they trailed 4-2 before Kiviranta and Dickinson scored 1:54 apart midway through the third.