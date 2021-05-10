New White House panel aims to separate science, politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new White House task force is looking back at instances when politics interfered with science and trying to come up with ways to prevent that from happening again. The Biden White House will unveil more information about its science integrity task force on Monday. The panel will have its first meeting on Friday. White House science officials say it’s about restoring trust in government science after political meddling during the Trump administration. Officials point to politics influencing the science during the coronavirus pandemic and on the subject of climate change. Trump science adviser Kelvin Droegemeier says science should be allowed to be done “in an honest way.”