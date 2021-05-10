Skip to Content

Nevenhoven to play tennis at Arizona

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a two year recruiting process made challenging by COVID-19, Belen Nevenhoven finally made her college commitment. The Auburn senior will play at the University of Arizona as a preferred walk-on, giving her a spot on a PAC-12 roster.

"I'm super excited," Nevenhoven said. "It was like a two year process. I'm glad it's over but I'm also committing to one of my top schools so it was the best situation possible."

As a preferred walk-on she won't be on athletic scholarship to start her career. But she'll carry on her family tradition of producing top tennis talent.

"Me and my brother both going D1, I think that's kind of cool," she said. "And following my mom. In my family I don't think it's that big of a thing because it happens so often. But looking from the outside it's pretty cool and pretty important to us."

Belen's brother Quinten Nevenhoven plays tennis at UT-Chattanooga, while their mom played at Western Illinois. Now Belen will get the opportunity to show what she can do on a big-time stage after helping Auburn win 3 straight Sectional championships.

