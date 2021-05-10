Nepal PM seek confidence vote as he faces 2nd split in party

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s prime minister has asked parliament for a vote of confidence in an attempt to show he still has enough support to stay in power despite an expected second split within his governing party. Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli’s Nepal Communist Party split in March, forcing him to lead a minority government. Oli is likely to face another split in his party after a rival faction announced Monday it would not support him in the confidence motion. Members began debating the confidence motion on Monday but it was unclear when a vote would be held. Oli is widely expected to lose because he currently does not have the support of a majority of lawmakers.