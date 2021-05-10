Mexican mothers march in capital for disappeared children

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of people have observed Mothers Day in Mexico’s capital by marching to demand authorities find their missing children. Participants in Monday’s demonstration chanted slogans like “Where are our children, where are they?” and “Child, listen, your mother is searching for you.” The march occurs annually on May 10, which is Mothers Day in Mexico. The government says that over 80,000 people have disappeared in Mexico since the country’s drug war began in 2006. Mexico’s interior secretary met with some of the mothers early Monday, and her office says she “repeated the government’s desire to find out the location of their relatives.”