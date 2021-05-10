Korean War soldier’s remains returned to Illinois home town

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — The remains of U.S. Army Cpl. Asa E. Vance were brought to his family 70 years after he left Decatur, Illinois, to serve in the Korean War. Niece Alma Andrews was on hand Monday when Vance’s remains were taken from a airliner’s cargo hold at St. Louis’ Lambert International Airport. The body was taken to a waiting hearse and escorted by an honor guard to Decatur. Vance was a member of Company D, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, and was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950, near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Funeral services with full military honors for Vance will be at noon Friday in the First Christian Church in Springfield.