Kinzinger likens GOP to ‘Titanic,’ says he warned leaders of potential violence on Jan. 6

(WREX/AP) — Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R) was critical of his own party over the weekend.

The congressman (IL-16) appeared on CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday where he said the following:

“And so I think what the reality is as a party, we have to have an internal look and a full accounting as to what led to January 6th. I mean, right now it's basically the, the Titanic. We're like, you know, in this, in the middle of the slow sink, we have a band playing on the deck and telling everybody it's fine. And meanwhile, as I've said, you know, Donald Trump's running around trying to find women's clothing and get on the first lifeboat.” Rep. Adam Kinzinger

The congressman was addressing a question about Liz Cheney being potentially replaced as the No. 3 leader for the party and the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

On Monday, the congressman took to Twitter to say he warned GOP leaders of potential violence on Jan. 6.

Here's what the congressman's tweet said:

A few days before Jan 6, our GOP members had a conference call. I told Kevin that his words and our party’s actions would lead to violence on January 6th. Kevin dismissively responded with “ok Adam, operator next question.” And we got violence.

Meanwhile, top House Republican Kevin McCarthy has publicly endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik for the post of No. 3 leader to replace Cheney.

Cheney is an outspoken critic of the former president for promoting discredited claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

House Republicans could vote as early as Wednesday to remove Cheney and replace her with Stefanik.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.