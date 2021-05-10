Illinois establishing office building vaccination clinics

CHICAGO (AP) — The state of Illinois, working with business and labor organizations, plans to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to workers at offices around the state. The initiative is being prompted by the return to offices by thousands of workers forced home by the pandemic. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday having vaccine available where people are working makes getting vaccinations very convenient. The effort launches in mid-May with the opening of 10 vaccination sites in Chicago, Schaumburg and Rockford. The clinics, to be staffed by Walgreen pharmacists, offer two-dose vaccinations and will also take walk-ins. The move comes as state health officials report 1,424 new cases of the coronavirus and 12 new deaths..