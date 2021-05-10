Skip to Content

Frost Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 10:26 pm
9:34 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Ogle IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Low temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in areas of
frost.

* WHERE…Northern Illinois, generally along and north of I-88.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Author Profile Photo

WREX Weather Team

More Stories

Skip to content