Frost Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Ogle County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Low temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in areas of
frost.
* WHERE…Northern Illinois, generally along and north of I-88.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&