Frost Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT

2:28 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Carroll IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Carroll County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in
frost formation.

* WHERE…In Iowa, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Benton, Linn,
Jones and Jackson Counties. In Illinois, Jo Daviess,
Stephenson and Carroll Counties.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

WREX Weather Team

