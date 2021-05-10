Frost Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Carroll County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in
frost formation.
* WHERE…In Iowa, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Benton, Linn,
Jones and Jackson Counties. In Illinois, Jo Daviess,
Stephenson and Carroll Counties.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
