Flight 93 families hope heroism award helps keep story alive

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The memorial to the people who died on United Airlines Flight 93 is hard to find on a map as the Sept, 11, 2001, terrorist attack itself slips deeper into the nation’s memory. And even schools that do teach about the day may only bring it up only on the anniversary. Now, the families of Flight 93’s 40 passengers and crew members are starting an annual award to reward selfless acts of heroism and educate the public. By the time the 20th anniversary rolls around in four months, 75 million Americans will have been born in those two decades. Nominations open Monday.