EXPLAINER: Why the Colonial Pipeline hack matters

NEW YORK (AP) — A cyberattack on a critical U.S. pipeline is sending ripple effects across the economy, highlighting cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the nation’s aging energy infrastructure. The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel used along the Eastern seaboard, shut down Friday after a ransomware attack by gang of criminal hackers that calls itself DarkSide. Depending on how long the shutdown lasts, the incident could impact millions of consumers. Experts say there’s no imminent gasoline shortfall, and thus no need for panic buying. But if the shutdown drags on for weeks or more, it could lead to price spikes and low supplies at some gas stations.