Ex-Illinois secretary of state worker sentenced for fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A former administrator with the Illinois Secretary of State's office has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for defrauding the state out of nearly $350,000.

Fifty-eight-year-old Candace Wanzo of Centralia was sentenced last week in federal court in Springfield to 18 months each on two counts of theft and one count of fraud.

The State Journal-Register reports the sentences will be served concurrently.

Wanzo stole sales tax payments while overseeing the public service center at the Howlett Building in Springfield, where vehicle owners can pay title and registration fees, apply and pay for license plates and make sales tax payments for vehicles.