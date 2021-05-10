Czechs massively relax restrictions, honor COVID-19 victims

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic is massively relaxing its coronavirus restrictions as the hard-hit nation pays respect to nearly 30,000 dead. Monday’s wave of easing came after new infections fell to levels last seen in August. People in the capital, Prague, formed lines before opening time as all stores and shopping malls across the country returned to business. In a visible change, Czechs were allowed to remove face coverings at all outdoor spaces. Also reopening are elementary schools, car dealerships, tanning salons, shooting ranges, travel agencies, shoe repairers, tattoo parlors and many other services.