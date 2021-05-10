China denounces US appeal for Taiwan to join WHO meeting

BEIJING (AP) — China has criticized U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for urging the World Health Organization to invite Taiwan, the island democracy claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, to take part in a meeting this month. Blinken’s statement adds to a similar joint appeal by foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major economies this month in London. That irked the Communist Beijing government, which insists Taiwan has no right to conduct foreign relations or join global bodies. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson says Beijing “firmly deplores and rejects” Blinken’s appeal. Taiwan split with the Chinese mainland in 1949 after a civil war.