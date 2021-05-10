ADM to build $350 million soybean plant in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is planning to build a $350 million soybean crushing plant and refinery in North Dakota. Gov. Doug Burgum joined ADM Monday in announcing plans for the state’s first dedicated soybean plant. ADM says the plant and refinery in Spiritwood would create 70 jobs and process up to 150,000 bushels of soybeans each day. It’s expected to be completed by the 2023 harvest. The National Agricultural Statistics Service says North Dakota was ninth in the nation in soybean production in 2020, producing more than 190 million bushels of soybeans.