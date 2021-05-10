3 killed after apparently igniting black powder identified

OTTAWA, Ill. (AP) — LaSalle County authorities have identified three men killed last week in an explosion near Starved Rock State Park. The coroner’s office on Monday identified the men killed as 39-year-old Immer Rivera Tejada; 26-year-old Guillermo Rivera Tejada and 36-year-old Rafael Rivera Tejada, all of Chicago. Coroner Rich Ploch previously said the men were “cousins and uncles.” Authorities said the men were killed Thursday when they ignited a black powder substance that exploded along a bank of the Illinois River 75 miles southwest of Chicago. Illinois State Police say their investigation into the incident continues.