Wrongfully convicted man’s barber college reopens in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A man awarded $20 million after being wrongfully convicted of murdering an 11-year-old girl has reopened his Chicago barber college, a year after it was shuttered by the pandemic. WGN-TV reports Juan Rivera’s Legacy Barber College reopened last month in Rogers Park. Rivera was convicted three times for the 1992 rape and murder of Holley Staker, an 11-year-old from Waukegan, but his third conviction was reversed in January 2012 based on DNA evidence. He later settled a federal lawsuit against prosecutors and police for $20 million. Rivera and a former prison guard opened the barber college in 2016, but it closed last year amid the pandemic.