Weekend gives way to a dry and warmer week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a rainy night, conditions have dried out as clouds gave way to a mostly sunny Mother's Day. Next week will feature more dry conditions along with warmer temperatures.

Starting off:

With the system that brought rain and a gloomy start to Mother's Day has left our area, clouds gave way to mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. Sunshine helped us warm to the lower 60s by the afternoon.

The rest of the night will remain dry with temperatures falling into the upper 30's. There is a slight chance for a sprinkle and/or a very light shower into the early morning hours.

There is very little rainfall expected. These showers will be isolated, most of us will remain dry for the start of the week.

Cooler nights are ahead with possible frost.

With temperatures rising into the upper 50's tomorrow, we have cooler nights ahead as we drop close to freezing into the overnight hours on Monday.

There is some concern for widespread frost occurring with temperatures dipping into the middle and even low 30's in some locations. Frost is also possible for Tuesday night as well. It may be a good idea to cover or protect your plants at night for the start of the week.

Staying dry and warming up:

Next week will feature more sunshine with drier and warmer conditions.

After the slight chance for showers early Monday, we stay dry throughout the week as temperatures continue to gradually warm.

By Tuesday, temperatures will be back in the 60's, bringing lots of sunshine with them. The sunny conditions will stick around for a majority of the week as we near the 70's by the weekend.

The next chance for rain returns Friday and Saturday with temperatures into the 70's, even upper 70's are expected in the extended forecast.